Woman's husband blows savings on 'dirty things' after she births miracle baby. 'I'm forced to use the food pantry.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATES.

You need to stop, take steps back, and don’t give a damn thing to anyone who doesn’t completely deserve it because they are giving the same back to you. You have been digging yourself a hole. Your partner sucks ass but you know what, so many people do.

And they will find people like you and just kick back and get taken care of and be their ultimate final form of their most absolute shit self because you will allow it because of your inability to see your own self worth.

Isn’t it easy to just be a useless piece of shit all the time and have a beautiful wife doting on you and cooking your every meal professional chef level and cleaning your every mess?