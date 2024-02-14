Woman gives husband ultimatum: step-kid can't come home until she pays her daughter back. AITA? UPDATED 2X

Now, when everyone is calm, how does each person feel about their behavior and choices. What could have been done or said differently to de-escalate the bad feelings? What does Coral think she could have done differently? What is she going to do the next time she starts to feel impulsive, mean, angry thoughts, because that type of behavior is not acceptable.

Finally, ask each person what support they think they need to help feel their feelings without resorting to acts of violence? Ask Coral what consequences she thinks are appropriate for her actions. Then you proceed to set consequences that are fair. You also establish rules for future interactions like no name calling, no destruction of other people’s property, and that people will own their part in each conflict.