Woman asks if she's a hypocrite for not getting childcare to attend friend's wedding.

Reddit user u/Secret-Direction7103 knows this feeling all too well. When she got married she sent out a scathing social media post blasting anyone that couldn't attend her wedding due to distance, budget, or lack of childcare. Now the shoe is on the other foot. She is a married mom of two who doesn't have a babysitter or the funds to attend a good friend's wedding.
She writes:
I'd like to acknowledge that I was TA eight years ago along with being a major bridezilla. I had my wedding on a Wednesday afternoon, we were late sending out invites, and many of my guests had to take off from work and travel several hours to be there.
When many people declined, I took to Facebook and went on a rant about people not making time for the important things and being terrible friends and relatives. I am ashamed of this and hate that I did this.