Woman asks if she's a hypocrite for not getting childcare to attend friend's wedding.

Have you ever had to eat your own words?

Reddit user u/Secret-Direction7103 knows this feeling all too well. When she got married she sent out a scathing social media post blasting anyone that couldn't attend her wedding due to distance, budget, or lack of childcare. Now the shoe is on the other foot. She is a married mom of two who doesn't have a babysitter or the funds to attend a good friend's wedding.

Now, this former Bridezilla is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for not attending my friend's wedding?"

She writes:

I'd like to acknowledge that I was TA eight years ago along with being a major bridezilla. I had my wedding on a Wednesday afternoon, we were late sending out invites, and many of my guests had to take off from work and travel several hours to be there.