Woman ignores girlfriend she's tricked into working her sister's wedding, 'I feel mistreated.' AITA?

Anyone would feel used and upset and your partner should know why, you weren’t helping you didn’t do one dish, you did most of the catering for a wedding cause your gfs sister and family didn’t want or couldn’t pay for catering. And instead of communicating things clearly, presumably to avoid you declining they masked it as a little help.

writesgud said:

Of course NTA. Those expectations should have been made clear from the beginning so you'd have a choice. Since they weren't, you were duped. Worse, Jay didn't stick up or defend your needs or interests to her family. She just let you be used.