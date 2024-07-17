Woman infuriates bride when she wears gold dress to her wedding; AITA? LINK TO DRESS INCLUDED + BRAND NEW UPDATE

I wont go into details, but the result was that they are currently separated and both in therapy. Dan asked Lauren to move out and she is currently staying with her mum who is apparently convinced I am the devil.

Whilst I am sad for Dan’s relationship having to end like this, I am happy to see that he is starting to learn what a healthy relationship is and that he will be able to be my friend through my pregnancy.

My husband is excited to have his gaming buddy back. I reached out to Lauren with Dan's permission, letting her know I am here to talk in a therapy session if she felt like it would help, but I havent received a response yet and maybe that's for the best.