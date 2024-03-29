Woman infuriates stepdaughter, 'Your friend's mom is the reason I'm divorcing your dad.' AITA? AWKWARD UPDATES

I offered to pay for the girls to do something together but Ella refused saying she didn't want to take my 'dirty money'. I also apologised to Jack who told me that it was Sophie who needed the apology, not him as it was her life I had tried to ruin without a shred of evidence.

I tried telling him that I just didn't believe that he and Sophie weren't having an affair and he snapped telling me that there is nothing going on with Sophie, and she had actually just started seeing someone.