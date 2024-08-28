Woman who inherited a house expects sister to babysit if she's staying rent-free. AITA?

"AITA for telling my sister that it’s implied that she’d have to pitch in around the house she’s staying in rent free?"

I 29F inherited a house from my maternal grandma. It’s near the city, so I can get to work and it’s big enough for me, my two kids and my husband. Even on our two salaries, my husband and I wouldn’t ever be able to afford a home like this, even though we are pretty frugal and have savings. The housing market if tough, and we were extremely fortunate.

My half sister Ella 25F from my dad and I are very close, and she landed a new job in the city centre. On her salary, she can’t afford to rent a place in the city centre area, and living on the outskirts and paying for a train there and back isn’t cost effective.