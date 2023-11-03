Woman who inherited late dad's home doesn't want to pay rent if she moves in with BF. AITA?

I had a conversation with him and asked why we couldn’t just live at my apartment. He said he wouldn’t feel comfortable living in a house that’s completely mine and he has no say over. He said if we rent a new place together, then we can have equal say in it.

I got where he was coming from but I was honest with him and said there was no way I was moving out of this amazing apartment that I live in rent free, just to move into some other apartment in this same area and have to pay rent. I said legally, he would have tenants rights if we live together and I won’t ask him to invest in home maintenance or renovations since that’s my business.