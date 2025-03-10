Woman insists that neighbor pays vet bills after their 'harmless' dog almost KILLED hers. AITA?

My dog was BLEEDING, shaking, in total shock. i rushed him to the emergency vet and he needed stitches, surgery, the whole thing. the bill was OVER $3,000. so obviously...

I go to my neighbor like, “hey, your dog nearly killed mine. you need to pay this.” and this psycho LAUGHS and goes, “ohhh he was just playing, your dog probably freaked out for no reason.” I'm sorry, did you just say playing??? PLAYING???

I tried to be civil, but they completely ignored me for WEEKS. So I took them to small claims court. and guess what? I WON. and NOW they’re pissed, acting like I’m some evil villain for making them take responsibility for THEIR DOG. even some of my other neighbors are saying I “overreacted” and it was a “harmless accident.” WHAT???