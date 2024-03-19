Woman insists on calling FIL's wife 'Birkin Girl,' because 'that's all she will ever be to me.' AITA?

At first she told FIL to let it go as she didn't want to cause a rift in the family. Recently FIL lost it when I referred to her as that and called me a "stupid c$nt" and "fat." My husband did stand up for me and we were both kicked out of his house (just visiting, don't live there) FIL sent him a long message about how I am a bully and we will never be welcome back. FIL claims I am "jealous' because why else can't I let go of his affair since I don't even like his ex.