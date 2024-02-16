Woman insists on taking newborn baby to fine dining restaurant, 'it would be embarrassing.' AITA?

Turbulent-Buy3575 said:

NTA! I am a mom and I love my child but I didn’t take them anywhere fancy for a night out! A steakhouse is no place to bring a two week old baby and although nobody can stop her from breastfeeding in public, this is not the place to do it.

Also, nobody wants to hear a baby crying during a nice dinner out. Also, most high end restaurants are privately owned and have very firm rules about children in their establishment. You don’t have the right to disturb other diners who are paying a hefty price for a meal.

jlwell said: