Woman insists that roommate replace special hot pepper wine her friend opened; AITA?

While some people share a living space with roommates under the what's mine is yours philosophy, it's understandable to expect a few of your prized posessions to remain untouched...

So, when a frustrated young woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's AITA about a wine-related roomie heist, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for wanting my roommate to replace my special wine that her friend opened?

I (23F) share an apartment with two roommates (28F and 25F.) My (28F) roommate, “Morgan,” sometimes has friends over, and they’ll watch movies and drink something, usually wine.

I don’t really drink, just once or twice a year on special occasions. The most recent time was because my sis wanted to do a wine tasting while we were on a trip together.

At the winery, I found the first wine that I’ve actually enthusiastically liked: a spicy wine infused with hot peppers. I bought a bottle, took it home, and put it in my section of the shared pantry.