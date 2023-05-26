Woman insists that roommate replace special hot pepper wine her friend opened; AITA?

So, when a frustrated young woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's AITA about a wine-related roomie heist, people were ready to help deem a verdict.
I (23F) share an apartment with two roommates (28F and 25F.) My (28F) roommate, “Morgan,” sometimes has friends over, and they’ll watch movies and drink something, usually wine.
I don’t really drink, just once or twice a year on special occasions. The most recent time was because my sis wanted to do a wine tasting while we were on a trip together.
At the winery, I found the first wine that I’ve actually enthusiastically liked: a spicy wine infused with hot peppers. I bought a bottle, took it home, and put it in my section of the shared pantry.
A couple of months went by without incident. Then one Friday night, I came home to Morgan and two of her friends drinking it. I confronted her about it, and she said that her friend had opened it without knowing it was mine. Morgan apparently realized the mistake but thought it would be ok because I’ve “said that I don’t like wine before.”