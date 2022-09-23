Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she'd be wrong to blame insomnia on partner's weight.

Woman asks if she'd be wrong to blame insomnia on partner's weight.

Maggie Lalley
Sep 23, 2022 | 9:31 PM
ADVERTISING

Sleep hygiene is so important. When this woman is upset with her partner's sleep apnea, weight and snoring, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA for telling my partner that my insomnia is partially his fault because he's so overweight that his snoring shakes the bed?"

First of all, yes he’s been evaluated for sleep apnea and no he does not have it. But I have pretty chronic insomnia, which thousands of dollars in specialist visits, sleep studies, and meticulous sleep hygiene have not been able to alleviate.

I’ve been told that at this point there’s nothing left to do, and I basically have to learn to live with it. In an average month I’ll get about two weeks of “normal” sleep, in which I get 4-6 hours, and two weeks of “disrupted” sleep, in which I get maybe one hour every other night.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content