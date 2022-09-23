Woman asks if she'd be wrong to blame insomnia on partner's weight.

Sleep hygiene is so important. When this woman is upset with her partner's sleep apnea, weight and snoring, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA for telling my partner that my insomnia is partially his fault because he's so overweight that his snoring shakes the bed?"

First of all, yes he’s been evaluated for sleep apnea and no he does not have it. But I have pretty chronic insomnia, which thousands of dollars in specialist visits, sleep studies, and meticulous sleep hygiene have not been able to alleviate.