Woman installs hidden camera in office to get coworker in trouble; 'I want EVIDENCE of his CREEPY BEHAVIOR.' AITA? UPDATE 4X

New guy was seen on tape at the beginning of the hall turning his back and leaving. Banana nose was giving a show in my office for 4 of my coworkers. 1 male 2 female. Two of them I trained.

All three of them I helped when they made many many mistakes.. they stood by the door while he danced and filmed him. One of the females started to fist pump.. it was disgusting.

Before going to HR to view the tape. I did my research. I read in my contract that when there is a conflict of serious nature that can’t be solved that it needs to be taken to the board for review and judgement. I knew that if I asked for them all to be fired that it wouldn’t be a problem.