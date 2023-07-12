Woman asks if it's 'weird' that her BF's family is constantly at their apartment.

The problem began when I realized his family members show up to the apartment whenever they feel like it, they all have keys, and they all come in and out throughout the week. Sometimes randomly stay the night in the guest room, come over to watch TV, or make some food, even when John and I are not home.

This was incredibly jarring for me because it felt like there was no privacy left to be within the house when all these people could just come in, borrow things, use the apartment, and leave. It's not that they made a mess or broke things, but they were using our apartment as their own.