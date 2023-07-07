Woman asks if she was wrong to punish disrespectful son by no longer giving him money.

People with children always warn about the terrible twos, but what about those terrible teens? Angst, puberty, the eternal desire to be cool in front of your friends. Parents will try their best until someone cracks the parenting code and develops a universal method for handling teenagers.
She writes:
My son, Gabe, 19, is back for the summer after his first year at college. Now before college, he was such a thoughtful kid. This issue started this summer. He came back and won't do a favor for anyone. At college, he rarely called, which was expected; he was busy doing his work.
He came back, and doing anyone any favors is impossible. Can you close the door? His answer is not my door. It's raining. I'm at work. I ask him, 'Can you make sure the dog is in?' Came home, and the dog was soaked since he didn't let him in. It's for everything.
He forgot Father's Day, even though his sister and I reminded him, and he didn't even show up for cake. That made my husband sad. My breaking point was I got called into work last night for an emergency. My husband was gone for the week, and my daughter was asleep.
I asked him to put the leftovers away since I needed to leave ASAP. It was so simple yet when I came back home at 3 AM, they were still out.
I went to his room, he was still up, and we argued. If he can't do anything for this family, we won't do sh%t for him. I then took the money I gave him for a trip and told him to pay for it himself.
He called me a jerk; my daughter is happy with the outcome. My mother called it too extreme, even though we have discussed this multiple times.
Yes, I have tried to talk to him about this. He's like a brick wall, so if something happened at college, he is not telling me.
The internet knows an angsty teen when they read about one.
ProvoloneJones11 says:
NTA (Not the A#%hole). Tell your son he's an adult; adults must contribute to get things. If he wants to act like a child, you'll treat him like one. I would have done the same thing in your situation.
A baseline level of respect is required, and if he can't do that, he won't get anything from you and might not even be welcome to stay in the house for free if the behavior continues.
AgnarCrackenhammer says:
NTA. Leaving the dog in the rain would've been enough for me to kick him out.
Geo_1997 says:
NTA. Unless something has happened while he was at uni that you aren't telling us, like arguments, letting him down, or something that has caused him to turn cold with you.
Has anything like that happened? Did he ask for something, and you said not my responsibility or something? If not, then he's just become bratty for some reason.
OP, sometimes a brat has to learn that they don't exist in a vacuum. It really builds character.