Woman asks if she was wrong to punish disrespectful son by no longer giving him money.

People with children always warn about the terrible twos, but what about those terrible teens? Angst, puberty, the eternal desire to be cool in front of your friends. Parents will try their best until someone cracks the parenting code and develops a universal method for handling teenagers.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A%#hole Subreddit, where one mom is fed up with her teenage son and his behavior.

She writes:

My son, Gabe, 19, is back for the summer after his first year at college. Now before college, he was such a thoughtful kid. This issue started this summer. He came back and won't do a favor for anyone. At college, he rarely called, which was expected; he was busy doing his work.