Woman is furious after suffering an accident and sister's response is 'I told you so.'

There's nothing more satisfying than telling someone, 'I told you so.' When someone doesn't believe your warnings, the satisfaction of smugly saying, 'I told you so' is better than the first chip, morning coffee, and even doing the nasty. However, there are probably times when you may want to hold that in.
She writes:
I (f27) enjoy motocross, and although I'm an amateur, I spend much of my time and money on it. My sister (f31) has always despised the sport. She always says it's dangerous and that I shouldn't be doing it because I will get hurt.
Three weeks ago, I fell on a jump, broke my ankle, and shattered my knee. It is still unsure what kind of recovery I will make, and I was (and still am) mentally in the wrong place. As I said, I love drifting around on my motorcycle, and I would be devastated if I could never do it again.