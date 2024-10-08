Woman is furious when neighbor wants to 'copy' her famous Ursula costume; 'First you insult my heritage, now this?!' AITA?

Are you an AH if you decide to wear a costume because you want to stick it to someone else? Sorry, but yeah

Oh, don't get me wrong, I totally understand why you want to. And you absolutely can get away with it... After all, anyone who questions your motives can be told that you decided to wear your costume again because of how much you love the character

But you know what your motives are. And if you have to lie to people about what your motives are, that's a pretty good sign that you know that your motives make you sound like an AH.

Here's the thing though: even if you don't care about being an AH, it's still a terrible idea.