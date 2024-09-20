Woman is furious when fiancé after proposes with 'upsetting' engagement ring; 'It's OBVIOUS you don't really love me.' AITA? UPDATED

These are all things you have to think about before continuing this relationship. If you don't like the answers it's ok to walk away.

Just because you have been with him 6 years doesn't mean you have to marry him. Honestly, living alone and at peace with yourself would be a lot better than having to defend yourself everyday. You'll always be seen as a gold digger to him and to his family.

The fact that he still calls you a gold digger after all these years shows that he won't change.

If you even ask him for $20 for gas, you'll be seen as a gold digger. Is that something you want to live with for the rest of your life?

deedaymurphy writes: