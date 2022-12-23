Woman is furious with daycare because they won't let her child play outside in heels.

Adults are weird when it comes to children's clothing choices. The only people making what kids wear weird are adults themselves. If kids want to wear something that isn't dangerous, offensive, or bad for their health, let them do it.
She writes:
My daughter (2) got light-up princess heels from a family member. She loves these shoes and wants to wear them everywhere.
She wore them to daycare on Tuesday, and when I picked my daughter up, she wore a pair of socks from school instead of her shoes. They asked me to send “acceptable” shoes in her backpack if she wanted to wear her heels.
When I got home, I checked the school’s dress code, and there was absolutely nothing about shoes except that kids must be able to play in them comfortably. My daughter is very comfortable in her heels (she wears them to the park, the grocery store, and pretty much every time we leave the house, and she never complains), so I didn’t think there was anything wrong with her wearing them to school.