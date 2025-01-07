Woman is honest with her sister: 'your dream wedding is ruining my life.' AITA?

My boyfriend says I need to set boundaries, but I feel like if I back out or stand my ground, I’ll be the villain. I love my sister, but I’m drowning here. So, AITA?

EDIT:

I just want to thank everyone who’s supported me and helped me realize I’m not the ahole here. Your comments really helped me see that I deserve to set boundaries and take care of myself. I’m going to talk to my sister and let her know where I stand, and I’ll be taking steps to fix my situation financially. I can’t keep letting this go on like it has been. Thank you all again!​​​​​​

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

mdthomas said: