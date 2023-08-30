Woman is responsible for friends calling off wedding after giving their kid peanuts.

So, when a conflicted woman decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As%hole' about an issue with her friend's child, people were ready to help deem a verdict.
I am 31F, I have a friend name Anna 35F and Alex 33M has a seven-year-old daughter named Frankie who has a severe peanut allergy. Alex is very protective of Frankie and takes great precautions to ensure her safety.
One day, Anna and I decided to go to a restaurant, and we informed Alex beforehand. He explicitly told us to make sure that there were no peanuts in the food.
Unfortunately, in the midst of ordering our meals, I completely forgot about Frankie's allergy, and she ended up eating something with peanuts in it. This resulted in Frankie having a severe allergic reaction and requiring immediate medical attention.
Upon learning about the incident, Alex understandably became angry and upset. He directed his frustration towards me and Anna, stating that we should have asked about the presence of peanuts in the food.
Furthermore, he expressed that he no longer wanted me around Frankie if we couldn't be more responsible I busted out in tears.
This argument escalated, leading to a major fight between Anna and Alex and ultimately causing their wedding to be called off.
Now, both friends and family are placing the blame on me, stating that Anna and I should have been more cautious and that I ruined the wedding because I'm an idiot who doesn't listen.
Pepper-Tea said:
I love how you purposely left out that you were the only adult at the table at the time of ordering. You are 31.
If you think you can shake off any responsibility with ‘I just forget’ and ‘I’m not good at listening’, you might need to be accompanied by an adult to navigate daily tasks. YTA. You could have killed that child.
Rhades said:
YTA for thinking this was because you cried, and not because you both failed to ensure that a KNOWN allergen was not present in food.
DielectricConstant said:
YTA to both you and Anna. I don’t blame him for not wanting either of you around his child if you can’t remember a life threatening allergy.
Mendicant_666 said:
YTA. And your misleading title makes you an even bigger one than usual. You almost killed a child. But you choose to make the situation about yourself and your 'hurt feelings.' Despicable. The parents are right to keep you away from their children. Forever.
JMarie113 said:
YTA. Not for him calling off the wedding but for your carelessness. You could have killed his daughter. Your friend should also not be near that girl. It's not your fault the wedding was called off. But, he made the right call. Your friend is not fit to be her stepmother.
Used_Mark_7911 said:
YTA - Both you and Anna are if you aren’t capable of remembering a child’s life threatening allergies when they are in your care.
You aren’t responsible for their breakup, but it is concerning that you don’t seem to think what happened was a big deal which her father would rightfully be upset about.
Everyone agreed unanimously here that this 'friend' is completely in the wrong here. The issue isn't that she 'cried,' the problem is that she was an adult responsible for a child with a life-threatening condition and she was metaphorically and literally out to lunch.