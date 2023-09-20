In-laws say woman emasculated husband by maliciously complying when told to 'relax.'

They said that's not how traditions work, and if I hate it so much, I can relax with the men.That's exactly what I did, much to their anger. I helped set the table and served, but that was it.

As we were eating, my husband commented on how good something tasted. My MIL immediately went on about how I wouldn't be cooking anything for him. When he said he can cook for himself, SIL chimed in with how her husband or dad never had to cook a day in their life and how marrying lazy women like me has ruined his manhood.

I looked at my husband, and we both left. MIL and SIL are blowing up our phones over my arrogance and calling him spineless. Even my mom is taking their side now. But guess who doesn't care?

