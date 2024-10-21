Woman is worried; 'My fiancé is threatening to break off our engagement.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

I really don’t get why you would think I’m going to have him do everything when I have been taking care of them alone for years.

Commenter 1: Honestly, I m surprised you two didn’t discuss this earlier in your relationship. I myself being an urban person I can understand why your boyfriend maybe reluctant about raising chicken for starters I won’t want that responsibility further I m sort of nauseated with the whole idea of seeing my dinner roaming in my backyard - pooping, eating and more!

OOP: Well I think it’s worth mentioning that we are both vegetarian. We did talk about pets and we agreed on dogs and cats. I assumed they were fine because honestly I talk about them more often than I should and he never said anything about it.

OOP: he knew that my dream was to have a farm before this. i agreed to not do the farm thing but i didn’t think my chickens were included here since they are my pets and i live with them. the getting rid of my chickens thing was just the last straw, since it’s the closest thing to what i actually wanted, and getting rid of that was just too much for me to handle.