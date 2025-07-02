Woman 'jokes' that she wants a week to herself, 'my husband broke his ankle.' AITA? UPDATED

For context, my (31F) husband (32M) broke his ankle the day before Memorial Day which resulted in him needing surgery. With him unable to walk and on crutches, I have been doing everything for him and the kids.

I’ve been doing all the household chores, mowing the lawn, taking kids to and from school, bringing my husband to appointments, all while working 40hr weeks in a stressful job that just recently had 6 people leave and workload has tripled.