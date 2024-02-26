Woman keeps her word, refuses to let sister into her kid's life after baby name feud. AITA?

Anyway, Kelly and I were both pregnant at the same time. I was pregnant first, and once my partner and I found out the gender, we decided to use a name that I’ve loved since I was little: Josephine. Kelly knows that this is my dream baby name, and I thought that she’d have enough respect to consider this one name as off limits, but no.

Two weeks later, she and her boyfriend announced that they were pregnant with baby Josie. I called her up to ask if she was really going to name her baby the same name as mine, and she smugly said that I was free to change my baby’s name because she hadn’t been born yet, never mind that she was less far along than I was.