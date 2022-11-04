Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Christian school forbids woman from helping at fundraiser because she has an OnlyFans.

Christian school forbids woman from helping at fundraiser because she has an OnlyFans.

Shenuque Tissera
Nov 4, 2022 | 5:46 PM
ADVERTISING

If you make money off your body, that is your prerogative so long as you aren't hurting anyone. Despite non-traditional work being more accepted today than in the past, a stigma around it still lingers. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one woman is reminded of this stigma surrounding her work.

AITA for telling my sister and PTA to f*ck off after excluding me from a school fun day because I have a OF?

Schools need help to raise funds.

There's this fun day/fundraiser at my niece and nephew's school sometime in the near future, and my sister is a part of the parents association, so she's been busy helping to organize the whole thing and to find people to volunteer/help out.

OP is a very solid aunt.

A week ago, she asked me to help with the face painting and lead some games/activities. She's my sister, so I agreed and even bought and paid for all the paint myself.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content