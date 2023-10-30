Woman kicks BF's best friend out of Halloween party over costume. 'She was disrespecting my relationship.' AITA? UPDATED.

I was completely devastated. After his shower, he found me grabbing all of my belongings and putting them in my bag. He asked why I was leaving and I told him because we were finished. I threw his phone on the bed and he looked like he was going to vomit.

He started pleading me to hear him out but I didn’t want to hear it. He could have all of those other girls, I didn’t want him anymore. He followed me out of the house shaking and crying, he even followed me all the way out to my car trying to block my path. I went over the grass around him and didn’t look back.