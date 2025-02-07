Woman kicks boyfriend out after he 'forgot' about her allergy, 'it is not deadly.' AITA?

My (25F) boyfriend “Louis” (26M), forgot about my citrus allergy yesterday evening. I’ll preface by saying this that I know it is not a very common allergy, and it is not deadly. However, when I eat lemons/oranges etc, my throat hurts quite bad and my skin gets itchy on my arms, legs and (sometimes) my cheeks too.

Background to our relationship: we have been dating a little over a year and he has been staying at my place that I am renting for 2 months. He is however not on the lease, he just needed a place after his parents kicked him out. He also knows I am allergic to citrus, as I have told him multiple times when he tried offering me fruits, candies, juices or pies.

Let’s jump into it. Yesterday evening, he went to buy a few things at the store as he wanted to treat me to a nice dinner after a stressful week at work. He made a wonderful pasta alla puttanesca (which I love), and bought two slices of cake from the bakery next to the store.

The first thing I asked him was if that yellowish cream was/contained lemon, as I do it from habit. He told me he was sure and that he checked that it was vanilla, so I went ahead and had a good bite. However, very soon me and my body realized it was indeed not vanilla but lemon, and it was already “too late” as I felt tingling in my throat.