Woman kicks boyfriend out, 'he secretly sold my heirloom jewelry to fund a surprise vacation.' AITA?

I (30F) recently found out that my boyfriend (32M) secretly sold several pieces of jewelry I inherited from my deceased relatives to pay for a surprise vacation. I only discovered this when I noticed unexplained bank withdrawals and traced them back to the sale of my jewelry.
When I confronted him, he admitted he sold the jewelry to fund the vacation, saying he didn’t realize how much it meant to me. He claimed he thought I’d appreciate the trip more than the jewelry.
I was devastated and felt completely betrayed. I told him he had to move out because I can’t stay with someone who would disrespect my personal belongings and trust like that. He’s now furious, accusing me of being ungrateful and focusing on the wrong thing.
I filed a report to the police. A detective called me and said he has a history of bank and mortgage fraud. This is completely shocking to me as he appeared as normal as can be. I’m still in contact with him trying to find the places he sold my jewelry, but he refuses to answer me and tells me to let it blow over and to relax.
Nearby-Carpenter-919 said:
Your boyfriend stole from you. I’d kick him out and make him track down the jewelry to get it back. NTA.
Turmeric_Ping said:
NTA. What exactly should you be grateful for? The vacation he's made you pay for? I'd report him to the cops. This is theft.
cassowary32 said:
NTA. I hope you file a police report. And find out if the money went to a vacation or a secret drug habit. How bad is his credit that he has to steal and sell jewelry before the trip?
IDMike2008 said:
NTA. Lemme guess, he went on this vacation too, right? Don't just throw him out, press charges and sue him for the money. He stole your property and sold it to benefit himself. (Even if he'd sold it to allegedly benefit you, he'd still owe you the value of the property that was stolen from you.)
Free-Place-3930 said:
NTA. That’s theft. Report it.
Any-Blackberry-5557 said:
Nta. The word is STOLE. Your bf STOLE your heirlooms. What he used the money for is irrellevant. So he took you on a vacation that HE wanted with the funds from your stolen property.
If you hadn't caught it he never ever would have told you. It d Now he's gaslighting you acting like hes the injured party because you aren't GRATEFUL that he stole from you! File a police report immediately.
Depending on where he pawned it you might be able to make a recovery. Change your locks and hide your valuables change your passwords and all banking info. And dump him. He has shown you who he is. A thief.