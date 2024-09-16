Woman kicks boyfriend out, 'he secretly sold my heirloom jewelry to fund a surprise vacation.' AITA?

"AITA for demanding my boyfriend move out after discovering he secretly sold my family heirloom jewelry to fund a surprise vacation?"

I (30F) recently found out that my boyfriend (32M) secretly sold several pieces of jewelry I inherited from my deceased relatives to pay for a surprise vacation. I only discovered this when I noticed unexplained bank withdrawals and traced them back to the sale of my jewelry.

When I confronted him, he admitted he sold the jewelry to fund the vacation, saying he didn’t realize how much it meant to me. He claimed he thought I’d appreciate the trip more than the jewelry.

I was devastated and felt completely betrayed. I told him he had to move out because I can’t stay with someone who would disrespect my personal belongings and trust like that. He’s now furious, accusing me of being ungrateful and focusing on the wrong thing.

Later, OP updated the post to include: