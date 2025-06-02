Woman kicks guest out for comment on friend's aunt's death, 'I kind of feel bad for the doctors.' AITA?

Once we get upstairs, I tell Becca that she’s out of line by saying something like that to our grieving friend, and that she should avoid conversations like that right now. Becca tries to defend herself by saying that we should always empathize with both sides. I make it clear that we should be prioritizing our friend over strangers, and she wasn’t here to be playing devil’s advocate, she was here to support Jade.

Becca gets frustrated with me and tells me I should put myself in others’ shoes, because everyone makes mistakes. At that point, I’m getting frustrated too. I tell her that Jade has no obligation to give these people any sympathy, and if she’s going to continue to push this conversation then she should leave.