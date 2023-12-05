Woman kicks friend out and stops the party over a 'treat' for her dog, 'I saw red.' AITA?

I'll admit it, I kind of lost it. We were 6 weeks into the trial and now I would have to start all over, buying so much more expensive food. I'm sure I yelled and cussed at her.

I don't really remember, I saw red. I do remember telling everyone that I'm sorry but I'm too angry to enjoy or host a party right now and asked everyone to leave. I told them to also feel free to take the remaining food and don't worry about paying for their shares since I'm the reason the party is ending early.

The next day I apologized to my friend for yelling. She seems very hurt and isn't very open to continuing the conversation. She says she honestly forgot and didn't see the harm.