Woman kicks MIL out of house; 'You bully MY DAUGHTER? FIND A HOTEL!' AITA? UPDATED

NTA. All she will do is complain not just about her nieces name but everything regarding you and your motherhood. She seems like one of those monster in laws. I am also pretty sure when her niece grows up she will also dislike her because of these actions.

She has the right not to like the name but she should keep that opinion to herself. After all she is the one who chose her childrens name so you and your husband also have the right to pick whatever name you like. It's been a year now and she should just get over this.

I just think this is an excuse to complain, like most MILs find one. The name is not the problem. She is just mad you didn't give her the chance to name her granddaughter ( which obviously you are not required to do).