Woman kicks MIL out of her house for complaining about daughter's name, 'she is being bullied.' AITA?

She didn't stop until our son was born and the name was on his birth certificate. So for my second pregnancy, we decided to keep our daughter's name a secret until after her birth. We figured that not knowing her name until it was unchangeable would stop MIL from complaining. We were wrong. Our daughter's name is Cecilia. Minutes after she was born, my MIL called my husband and asked, "You know Cecilia means "blind," right?"

Almost a year later, she hasn't stopped complaining. If it's not because of the meaning, it's because it's "ugly," "long," or "an old lady name." There have been occasions in which my husband sent pictures of her to his family's group chat and his mom replied with stuff like, "How cute! Too bad her name is Cecilia."