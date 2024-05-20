Woman kicks 72 yo MIL out of the house in the middle of the night; 'I did NOT feel safe!' AITA? UPDATED 2X

She has no boundaries and even less respect. She would not be allowed near me until she apologized. Even with an apology she would never be allowed to stay at my house again.

Do not allow this woman near you doing your PP. She will make you miserable. She will tell you everything you are doing wrong, refuse to give you your baby back and do whatever she wants with your child. She is will give you 6 months of HELL!

Tell your husband that she was the disrespectful one and ask him exactly what you have to be grateful for? For someone going through your house and taking your property without your permission. Where I come from that’s called theft. She’s lucky you don’t press charges.

educa6 writes: