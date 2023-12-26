Man decides he doesn't want his kids after they beg him to get back with their mom. UPDATED x3

Well, this caused Alice to cry about how she wants "mommy and daddy to love each other again." George and Bethany just sat there while my granddaughter screamed. After I comforted Alice, I pulled George aside and asked if he was sure about Bethany. He told me it was none of my business.

I told him it was my business who he invited into my home and my grandchildren's lives, since I've been caring for them in my spare time while he works (he and Susanna have 50/50 custody).

George got angry and said it was Gabrielle's fault for mentioning weddings in the first place. I told him to stop acting like a child and to be happy for his sister. Then Bethany felt the need to insert herself and tell me that she and George were together, no matter how much I liked his ex-wife.