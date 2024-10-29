Woman kisses husband in front of family to prove a point. AITA?

Recently, though, something weird happened. My younger sister (25F) decided to spread a story that my husband is cold, rude, and mistreats me, and that I’m too afraid to tell anyone.

I have NO idea why she did this, but my parents completely believed her. They began dropping by my house frequently, saying they just wanted to check in and see how I was doing with the baby.

After a while, my mom finally confessed the real reason for their visits—they were worried about me because of the story my sister told them. I was furious. When I confronted my sister, she just laughed and said it was a joke, but the damage was already done, and now my parents were seriously concerned.