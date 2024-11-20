Woman lashes out at neighbor; 'How DARE you criticize my parenting.' AITA? UPDATED

I decided to take this opportunity to let Mary know about herself. I responded with, "I've never said anything about you guys being loud as hell all night keeping my kids up or anything about the dog shit you leave all over the yard/walkway either!

You guys are insanely inconsiderate of us and I'm just sick of it. You can bet I'll be contacting [landlord] about these things more often! I tried to be nice. I'm not anymore and I'm not sorry. If you need to contact me for anything you can go through [landlord]. Thanks." And then I pressed the block button.

Ever since then, they've been blaring music as loud as they can all day and into the night, stomping around, screaming, just being jerks lol.