Woman lashes out at SIL; 'My daughter's birthday cake is NONE of your business.' AITA?

My sister-in-law looked taken aback, and I reiterated what we always tell our daughter: “When it’s your birthday, you can have whatever cake you like.” This led to her calling me rude and my daughter spoiled. In response, I told her that with that attitude, maybe it’s best if she skips the party altogether.

My husband was caught off guard and suggested we get a second cake just for his sister to keep the peace. I refused because that would send the wrong message to our daughter—that she has to compromise on her birthday. We’ve been teaching her that it’s okay for people to have things their way on their special day, and that she’ll get to enjoy hers as she wants.