Woman lashes out at sister for complaining about her kids, 'you chose this;' AITA?

So, when a frustrated woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her sister's complaints about motherhood, people were ready to help out.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my sister she chose to have kids and she has to deal with the consequences of that herself?

I (27F) go out with my sister (Lilly - 35F) once every two or three months for lunch. That is both because she has 3 kids (8F 5M 2F) and barely has time and because I have very few days to myself thanks to my residency.

Throughout this whole lunch, for the past few years she has complained nonstop about how hard it is to have kids and be a mom. Nonstop. She talks about kids 100% of the time and complains.