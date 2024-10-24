Woman decides to leave BF over shady pre-nup; 'Am I making the wrong decision?' UPDATED

If the last few months are a testament to how he handles stressful situations, I can only take things as they are, and assume they won’t change. This whole thing has left me sour.

I don’t need too much, but I do expect to be treated with love and support, even during times of disagreement. I cannot just forget the feelings and words I’ve felt and heard over the last couple of months. I can’t just un-hear and un-know that he is afraid I’m a gold digger. That was just one of many comments that really hurt me.

I think life will have a lot more ups and downs, and I cannot imagine what kind of difficulties we’ll face if this is how we communicate, even after identifying it and working on it in therapy.