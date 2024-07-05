Woman leaves boyfriend because he bought his best friend a 'joke' gift. AITA? 'I feel really awful.'

However, the lingerie prank had me put my foot down and I said that he was wrong to give another woman lingerie, no matter who, when he had a girlfriend.

We fought, and I said I wanted to break up, which he didn't want to and I said that I was just overreacting. He said that I was too conservative and needed to open my mind when he had never given me a reason to be insecure.

Claire called me and said that she and my bf have been friends for a long time, and 'inside jokes' are just that, and I'll learn with more age. I still feel weird about this. My best friend is supportive of me no matter what I do, but I have started to feel like I'm blowing this out of proportion.