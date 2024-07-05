Woman leaves boyfriend because he bought his best friend a 'joke' gift. AITA? 'I feel really awful.'

My boyfriend (28M) and I (24F) have been together for a year and a half. I love him a lot, and he has been pretty amazing to me. He is also the sort of person who has lots of friends and his close friends are pretty much family.
He also loves to joke and play these harmless pranks on his friends, which sometimes makes me feel weird. Just for context: He has two female friends and three male friends. This is about my bf and one of his friends Claire (28 F).
Claire is a nice woman and we are friendly. My boyfriend also has never ignored me in favour of his friends or talked over me in front of them. Which is why I don't understand if I'm in the right.
They (my boyfriend's friends) had a recently escalated prank fight. I had made it clear to my bf that I am not good at jokes and am rather stiff, and he said he would keep me out of it.
Claire, my boyfriend, and another friend Kyle (27 M), even had a huge throwing 'water-balloons' fight in Kyle's backyard. Then my boyfriend got pranked with dye in his body wash.
Then Kyle got pranked by Claire, something about whipping cream and oven mitts. But the issue was when my boyfriend brought a red, lacy, lingerie set, and he planned to put it in Claire's room the next time when he went over.
I said it was a tacky prank, and why would he buy lingerie? None of the previous pranks have been of this kind, and it makes me really uncomfortable.
I also felt like if I was Claire, I would feel gross about it. But my boyfriend got mad and defensive and told me Claire is 'cool like that', and she would think it's funny.
I admit, I get a bit weirded out when he calls Claire 'extremely beautiful' and jokes about how she was always been 'way out of his league'. But I thought it was nothing and they were like family, so I guess it was 'their' thing.
However, the lingerie prank had me put my foot down and I said that he was wrong to give another woman lingerie, no matter who, when he had a girlfriend.
We fought, and I said I wanted to break up, which he didn't want to and I said that I was just overreacting. He said that I was too conservative and needed to open my mind when he had never given me a reason to be insecure.
Claire called me and said that she and my bf have been friends for a long time, and 'inside jokes' are just that, and I'll learn with more age. I still feel weird about this. My best friend is supportive of me no matter what I do, but I have started to feel like I'm blowing this out of proportion.
My boyfriend says that the fact that he told me and didn't hide it from me shows that I'm the problem. I have started to feel like I've blown this out of proportion and maybe it's my fault I can't take a joke. I really feel awful about this whole thing. AITAH?
Edit: The people asking what the prank is with the lingerie? Apparently, it's an inside joke about how during their college days she had some problems with the color red, and the lingerie would have just given her a shock of some kind I guess?
I told my boyfriend it was cruel, but he said it wasn't a trauma thing, just an inside joke. Claire also said over the phone that the lingerie thing was just an inside joke of their college days.
lydocia said:
Best case scenario, you're not compatible with this guy. Worst and more likely case, you're a stand-in for the Claire he can't have. Also, you don't need his permission or agreement to break up.
Turbulent_Ebb5669 said:
Wow, how condescending was Claire???? NTA and she just confirmed it.
NovaPrime1988 said:
So, Claire thinks YOU need to mature more…while she’s engaging in water balloon fights with her friends? NTA.
Status-Pattern7539 said:
NTA. Ummm what about lingerie is a prank. Oh no, free lingerie! The horror!
FinancialCamel7281 said:
NTA that's not a prank at all, I LOVE a good harmless prank, this is gaslighting, especially as he is saying she is beautiful, out of his league.
Claire is enjoying the attention, saying your not mature is hilarious, you are clearly the only one who sees how inappropriate this is. Stick to your boundaries, save yourself future pain and just leave them to "prank" each other.
iknowsomethings2 said:
NTA. Walk away now. Claire will continue to be a problem and your ex-bf disrespected your boundaries. Why would you want to stay with him?