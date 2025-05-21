Woman leaves family gathering over sister's 'horrible food hygiene.' AITA? 'She just stared at me.'

"AITA for leaving a family gathering after seeing my sister's horrible food hygiene?"

My [35F] family holds a family gathering every year, this year, my sister Sarah [38F] and her husband hosted. Me and Sarah have always argued, she's my sister and I love her dearly, but there are some parts of her that frustrate me, in particular her laziness around hygiene.

Ever since we were kids, she's always had a very carefree attitude around hygiene, for example she wouldn't wash her hands in the bathroom because it was "just a number one."

This has gotten a little better since entering adulthood, especially after getting married, however it is still a big problem, not out of ignorance but out of genuine laziness.

We spoke a few times in the lead up to the gathering, and I tried to reason with her. She promised everything would be clean, but called me dramatic and seemed to brush my concerns off.