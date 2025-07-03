Woman leaves grandparents' house 'without warning.' AITA? 'WHAT HAPPENED?'

She started going on a rant, saying what if there was a an emergency and she was searching all around the house for me and couldn't find me. I was dumbfounded given the fact that I am literally about to turn 22 next month, had my phone on me, and I personally thought what I said sufficed.

I called my mom to get her opinion and she agreed I shouldn't even realistically need to ask permission to walk to Dunkin' especially at my age. My grandma got mad that I called her and once again said that she didn't realize I meant I was going to leave right at the moment.