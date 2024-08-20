Woman leaves the hospital after postpartum sister announces her baby's name, 'it was very selfish.' AITA?

"AITA for leaving the hospital after my sister gave birth and announced the name of her baby?"

I (32f) have been dealing with infertility for 7 years now. My husband and I are prepared for the fact we might never get to have a child together but it's not easy. We're both currently in individual therapy to help us process all of this and find a way to be a peace regardless of what the future holds for us, but I truly hope we are lucky enough to have a child.

My husband and I have baby names picked out. We never talk about them. But we have a little note on our baby name book with our boy and girl name pick. It's in our bedroom. We don't look at it much anymore but it keeps us hoping, you know.