Woman leaves SIL's house when she realizes why she was invited, 'I could barely stand without crying.' AITA?

At that point, I just stood up and left. I didn’t say much — I didn’t trust myself not to sob or scream. I just got in my car and went home. Later she texted me saying I upset her kids by “storming out” and that she was trying to help me take my mind off things. But I don’t think she ever actually saw how much pain I was in.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

dembowthennow said: I'm sorry for your loss. NTA. Clearly, your SIL is selfish and unempathetic. In the future, you'll know that any act that looks like kindness from her is largely self-serving. Take all the time you need to grieve and perhaps look for some pet grief support groups online.

