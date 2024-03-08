Woman leaves husband of 5 years after MIL kisses their 3 week old. AITA? SHOCKING UPDATES.

OP's THIRD UPDATE:

I showed my husband this Reddit post and I let our doctor talk to him and he sees how dangerous it was for her to bombard in like that especially when we asked her to to wait about 2 months and he had a long talking to from his Uncle about asking me to apologize.

This isn't fixed and I'm still upset but we ARE setting up therapy because he says that he does need some pointers to help deal with his mother. He did talk to his mother and she did apologize and I do feel like it was genuine because she is very upset that he is sick and DING DONG everyone... she has a cold.