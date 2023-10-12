Woman leaves husband over his family's disrespectful behavior in public, 'I'm done.' AITA?

I 25 F have been married to 24 M for 4 years. The first two years of our marriage, we were stationed in North Carolina but have since moved to Texas where his family lives. Since moving to Texas, I’ve gotten to know my in laws and what I know, is that they are all disrespectful. All of them, almost as if it’s hereditary.
Here a few a examples: I’m Korean and my husbands family is Mexican. My sister in law tried bulgogi, which is beef marinated in a sweet sauce and gagged in front of me when she took a bite of it, spitting it out and complaining that she didn’t expect it to taste like that.
Every time we go out to eat, my in laws will run the waiters back and forth asking for special requests and refills, but if they don’t like the food or they forget one item that they ordered, they will literally tip the waiter change from out of their pocket. I’m talking $5 on a $120 bill, even if their service was amazing.
If we go into a store or go to the gym and it’s about to close, they will be the last people to leave. And not last, as in they close at 9 PM and they’re leaving at 9 PM. Last as in they close at 9 PM and were barely walking out the door at 9:15
Every time an instance like this happens, my husband and I get into it. They usually end with my husband making excuses like that’s the just the way my family is or I don’t care what other people think and neither should you.
My last straw was when my mother was unexpectedly diagnosed with cancer. I flew back to my home in Korea to take care of her for a while when she was getting her chemo. I stayed for 2 weeks before needing to go back to my home in Texas for work obligations and can you guess who never once reached out to me the whole time I was there?
Yup, my in-laws. Not once did I receive any call or text message, not even when I came back did the topic of my mom come up. My husband told me he told them about my mom, so I don’t understand why no one could have just checked up on me or at least called my mom.
The next time we saw my in laws, was the next day I came back from Korea. They were over for dinner . I waited to see what they were gonna talk about, and as they continued discussing what cows they wanted to buy, I left to the room and didn’t come out for the rest of the night.
When they left , my husband angrily confronted me, telling me how disrespectful I was. I honestly didn’t even have it in me anymore to fight. I just packed my bags and booked the next flight to Korea.
All my husbands and in-laws messages and phone calls are being ignored because I just cannot stand THEIR disrespectful behavior. And to hear my husband calling ME disrespectful was enough.
Maybe I’m overreacting, but honestly, this behavior is exhausting. I deal with it every time we go out and I’m done. I don’t want to be surrounded by people like this and I’d rather focus my attention on my mom. Am I the ahole?
RewardHungry2419 said:
First, beef bulgogi is delicious. Second, it seems like your resentment and frustration had been steadily increasing over time. You expressed your frustration, nothing changed or excuses were made. Their reaction to your mom’s diagnosis is the straw that broke the camel’s back. How was your husband when you went to Korea for two weeks? NTA.
Logical_Discussion_9 said:
NTA, husband should be more supportive or make an effort to encourage his family to be more amicable and less of however they want to describe themselves. Honestly sounds like a drain and I would suggest divorce asap. This is one of those opportunities where you get to choose your family and it ain’t them.
Pugooki said:
NTA. if you had left the dinner, a kind person's assumption would have been that you were distraught over your mother and exhausted from travel. I would have asked what we could do to help you. These people are trash, and so is your husband. You made the right decision to leave.
TheLadyIsabelle said:
Your husband's family sounds low class as hell. Who behaves that way? Also it's very telling that NOW they're calling you. NTA.
Sunsess38 said:
NTA. Their behaviors are over the top and you have more important matters to attend to. Hope your mom will get better soon. Sending you hugs.