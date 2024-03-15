Woman leaves fiancé because of his obsession with breastfeeding, 'he said it would be weird to breast feed a boy.' AITA?

Woman leaves fiancé after he admits to her why he wanted her to breastfeed.

Conscious-Mine9993 writes:

I have recently explained to my friend why I am a single mum to my now 9yo. To give as much context, I’ll start from beginning. I was an only child to a single mum. we moved to London when I was in year 11 so I hardly made any friends and was quiet shy.

I made some in college, and through one of them, I met my ex fiancé Harry. He was the total opposite of me. Extroverted, confident and good looking. He said he liked my accent and kept encouraging me to talk. A few weeks later we start dating.