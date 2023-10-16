Woman leaves her own engagement party after learning fiancé's history with friend. AITA? UPDATED.

"AITAH for leaving my engagement celebration early and walking home?"

This weekend my friend's band was playing so we decided to celebrate my and my fiance's engagement. I don't have many friends after working and being a single mom for the last 10 years, but I made sure to invite his friends, which included a woman that he has been friends with for years and years (we can call her G). He's always told me nothing has happened between them and that they are just good friends.

So while we are out drinking and toasting my impending marriage G decides to talk about all the times that she and my fiancé hooked up. This was, by her own admission, many years in the past, so she told me I shouldn't be upset. BUT I did get very upset, and left to walk home.